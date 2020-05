CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two Labette County men are in custody following an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office into the May 1st theft of nearly $30,000.00 worth of equipment from Lambert Tractor and Machinery Sales, outside of Galena. The suspects are also accused of a second, yet unsuccessful, attempt at stealing additional property in the early morning hours on May 6th.

Lloyd Burrows Jr., age 50, of Chetopa, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by Chetopa Police Officers after Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators secured an arrest warrant for him. Following his arrest, Burrows was turned over to Cherokee County authorities and transported to the Cherokee County Jail. He is being held on charges of Felony Theft, Attempted Felony Theft and Felony Criminal Damage to Property.