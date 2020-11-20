Joplin Firefighters cook their famous Firefighter Chili, raising money for their Christmas for Kids Campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday pickup FIREFIGHTER CHILI between 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Finn’s, 2707 East 32nd in Joplin.

“This year due to the COVID pandemic families have had a tough time. Already our applications have tripled the number we had last year. We will not be having a Christmas party as in years past, but we need to raise the money, and more,” Adam Grimes of Local IAFF tells us.

Normally this weekend would be the 3RD ANNUAL CHILI🌶BOWL COOK OFF but due to social distancing and COVID protocols they have created a simpler, FIREFIGHTER CHILI DRIVE THRU PICKUP, all proceeds benefit the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, OUR LATEST POSTS