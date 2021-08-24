Joplin Fire respond to fire alarm at Teleperformance, extinguish fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday a fire alarm at Teleperformance in the crawl space above the ceiling towards the rear of the building alerted the Joplin Emergency Dispatch.

As Joplin Fire Dept responded to 1110 East 7th, to the east side (rear entrance) of the building along the 700 block of south High Ave, workers were exiting the building to the parking lot on the west side (front entrance) of the building.

BURNT BOARD FRAGMENTS FROM JOPLIN FIRE CLEARING FIRE DAMAGE AREA.

Firefighters quickly gained access to the roof and the area above the ceiling and extinguished the fire.

Details of the fire are unknown at this time.

We do know that the sprinkler system did not go off inside the building. So work was able to continue for the remainder of the day.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.