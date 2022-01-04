Joplin Fire extinguish blaze on Annie Baxter in Blendville Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:50 a.m. Tuesday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a residential fire in the 1700 block of S Annie Baxter in the Blendville Neighborhood.

Joplin Police were already on scene evacuating residents and pets from the house as Joplin Fire arrived.

Annie Baxter command called a second alarm for assistance shortly after arrival, saying “we have a working fire.”

The fire, 1730 S Annie Baxter, was under control within 15 minutes. Witnesses tell us only smoke, no flames were visible from the outside of the residence.

Joplin Fire command on scene tell us preliminary indications show the fire started in the basement and was electric in nature.

Utilities were shut off to the residence so repairs will have to be made before the house can be occupied again.

No firefighters, no residents or pets were injured. METS ambulance remained on scene to assist if needed during the incident.

Joplin Fire remained on scene until shortly after 5:00 a.m. We will edit this article with more information as it is received by authorities.