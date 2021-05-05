Joplin Fire Department douse overnight fire quickly in Rosedale Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department release information regarding an overnight fire at 2421 South Florida Ave.

3:59 AM respond to call

4:04 AM first crew arrives

6 units and 17 personnel

6:20 AM final crew left scene

First crew report, “found a single-story wood frame residence with fire and smoke showing. Crews made an interior attack and found fire just inside the front door. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. However, there was moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the residence.”

There was only one male resident of home. He was not injured. Joplin Police tell us he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Joplin Fire state in completion of the release, “The cause of the fire remains under investigation and was referred to the JPD.”

This is a developing news story. We reached out to the Joplin Police Department Wednesday afternoon and have not heard back as of the initial printing of this article. We will post updates here on our news tab. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

