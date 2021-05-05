Joplin Fire Department douse overnight fire quickly in Rosedale Neighborhood

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department release information regarding an overnight fire at 2421 South Florida Ave.

  • STATS AND FACTS
  • 3:59 AM respond to call
  • 4:04 AM first crew arrives
  • 6 units and 17 personnel
  • 6:20 AM final crew left scene

First crew report, “found a single-story wood frame residence with fire and smoke showing. Crews made an interior attack and found fire just inside the front door. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. However, there was moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the residence.”

There was only one male resident of home. He was not injured. Joplin Police tell us he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Joplin Fire state in completion of the release, “The cause of the fire remains under investigation and was referred to the JPD.”

This is a developing news story. We reached out to the Joplin Police Department Wednesday afternoon and have not heard back as of the initial printing of this article. We will post updates here on our news tab. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/COgg4utH2D7/ https://www.instagram.com/p/COgghsjnfJf/ EX-WEBB CITY TEACHER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS DOC — November 25, 2019, Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, arrested at Webb City Junior High, 807 West 1st in Webb City, where the alleged crime occurred between Popejoy and a teenage student — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A January 2021 plea deal meant that former Webb City teacher Nicholas Popejoy, 29, would plead guilty to one, lesser charge of Child Molestation, all other charges would be dropped. SUSPICIOUS HOUSE FIRE IN ROSEDALE NEIGHBORHOOD — EX-WEBB CITY TEACHER SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS DOC — November 25, 2019, Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, arrested at Webb City Junior High, 807 West 1st in Webb City, where the alleged crime occurred between Popejoy and a teenage student — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A January 2021 plea deal meant that former Webb City teacher Nicholas Popejoy, 29, would plead guilty to one, lesser charge of Child Molestation, all other charges would be dropped. EX-WEBB CITY TEACHER ARRESTED NOVEMBER 23, 2019. Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, arrested at Webb City Junior High, 807 West 1st in Webb City, where the alleged crime occurred. — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A January 2021 plea deal meant that former Webb City teacher Nicholas Popejoy, 29, would plead guilty to one, lesser charge of Child Molestation, all other charges would be dropped. FLASHBACK MAY 9, 2019 — 28 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS — See the past video, there were 28 of them if I remember right! The video I reposted in our latest story feat Chinook Helicopter taking off from Joplin Regional Airport. FLASHBACK OCTOBER 4, 2020 — GOODYEAR WINGFOOT3 — See the past video in our latest story feat Chinook Helicopter taking off from Joplin Regional Airport. FLASHBACK JULY 11, 2019 — HERCULES C-130 — See the past video in our latest story feat Chinook Helicopter taking off from Joplin Regional Airport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First