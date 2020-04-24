Joplin Fire Department determine Teleperformance arson; “forced entry, multiple areas of fire origin and other vandalism noted on the scene.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release detailed information regarding the overnight fire at 1110 East 7th, Teleperformance. Joplin News First was there at 4:00 AM as the Joplin Fire Marshal arrived to join Joplin Police investigators and other fire officials to begin the investigation.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be arson due to the evidence of forced entry, multiple areas of fire origin and other vandalism noted on the scene. “Joplin Fire Department
Since the fire was determined to be Arson, which is a crime, Joplin Police have charged Bridger Skye, 19, of Joplin, with 1st Degree Arson. Skye is also charged with other related crimes to a ‘mini crime spree’ which spanned a period of hours in the same neighborhood late Thursday into early Friday.
Allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in the 800 block of south Vermont, breaking into vehicles, etc.
ARRESTED: Bridger Skye, 19
1st Degree Property Destruction
2nd Degree Stealing
1st Degree Burglary
1st Degree Arson
More details from the Joplin Fire Department release:
The Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at TelePerformance 1110 E. 7th Suite 2 at 2:23 AM. The first unit arrived on scene at 2:27 AM and reported a one-story commercial strip mall with light smoke in the structure and heard an active fire alarm and witnessed water flow from the sprinkler system. Crews entered the structure and found multiple areas of fire that had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. The crews did overhaul to the areas to ensure there were no extensions to other parts of the building and strip mall.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews. The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 14 personnel. The fire department was assisted by Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance Service.