Joplin Fire Department determine Teleperformance arson; “forced entry, multiple areas of fire origin and other vandalism noted on the scene.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release detailed information regarding the overnight fire at 1110 East 7th, Teleperformance. Joplin News First was there at 4:00 AM as the Joplin Fire Marshal arrived to join Joplin Police investigators and other fire officials to begin the investigation.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be arson due to the evidence of forced entry, multiple areas of fire origin and other vandalism noted on the scene. “ Joplin Fire Department

Since the fire was determined to be Arson, which is a crime, Joplin Police have charged Bridger Skye, 19, of Joplin, with 1st Degree Arson. Skye is also charged with other related crimes to a ‘mini crime spree’ which spanned a period of hours in the same neighborhood late Thursday into early Friday.

Allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in the 800 block of south Vermont, breaking into vehicles, etc.

ARRESTED: Bridger Skye, 19

1st Degree Property Destruction

2nd Degree Stealing

1st Degree Burglary

1st Degree Arson

CAR SET ON FIRE AROUND 10:00 PM IN THE 800 BK OF SOUTH VERMONT

More details from the Joplin Fire Department release: