Joplin Fire Department ask for your input, fill out 5-min survey; Strategic Planning Community Survey

Joplin Fire requests anyone to fill it out, whether you live in Joplin, a neighboring town, city or state. If you are a part of the Joplin Metro Area? Then this survey is for you.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMMUNITY SURVEY

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Strategic planning for the Joplin Fire Department hasn’t been done for nearly 15 years. Now that the city has grown significantly grown over that time, do you think the department is still on track? As they look to the future they want your input in a short survey you can complete on your phone.

“We are always looking to continuously improve the service we provide daily,” Fire Chief Jim Furgerson stated in a recent media release. “As part of this process we have begun a Strategic Planning process and we would like our citizens input by taking the survey.”

Whether you live in Joplin, or in a neighboring county, state or city, they are asking for everyone’s input across the region. Because Joplin Fire Department serves the most vital hub of the Joplin Metro Area.

If you were in a car wreck in Joplin? Joplin Fire Department would be there. If you had a medical emergency while shopping in Joplin? Joplin Fire Department would be there. So anyone is asked to fill it out.

It should take less than 5 minutes to complete.

“We are proud to serve our citizens and would appreciate hearing from them on how we are doing and areas that may need improvement. This data will provide insight how we can continue to grow in our service and operations.” Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson

Once the surveys have been received by the department’s allied stakeholders, citizens, and fire fighters, they will begin defining strategic initiatives to identify areas we need to improve.

