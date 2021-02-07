Joplin Fire Battles Blaze in North Heights Neighborhood, Bitterly Cold Temps

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 10:30 AM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the North Heights Neighborhood, 301 North Sergeant.

Joplin Fire Department responded and a second alarm for more manpower was sounded shortly afterwards.

Joplin Police and Joplin METS ambulance also responded to the scene.

“Working structure fire,” was first report on arrival.

Joplin Police tell us everyone was out of the home safely before our live video.

Temps at a bitterly cold 21° with a slight SW breeze.

More information as it becomes available from Joplin Fire Department.

