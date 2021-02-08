Joplin Emergency Road Conditions Persist; Major Roadway Maps and Apps; Cancellations and Crashes

JOPLIN AREA — You can see cancellations anytime on our news tab at Four States Home Page. See the yellow banner at the top of any page. Our news tab home page is available by clicking here.
ICY CONDITIONS PERSIST EVEN ON MAJOR ROADS; ROLLOVER CRASH — NEWTON COUNTY — Crash occurred just before 6:00 PM. Everyone got out of the car on their own power. Vehicle landed in the driveway of. Residence on MO-59 just North of Foliage.
THIS JUST IN: Eagles, classes are canceled for February 9th, 2021 due to icy conditions the day will be made up on May 26th. Stay safe!” JOPLIN R-8
CITY OF JOPLIN EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS PERSIST
Please try to stay off the roads if at all possible. If you do have to drive, please slow down and use extreme caution. Road crews are actively out working but conditions are still to the point that Emergency Road Conditions will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.JOPLIN POLICE
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292
CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS 18° (WIND🥶 6°)
(JOPLIN REGION) Freezing drizzle
continues. A thin glaze of ice
create hazardous driving conditions
across parts of the region.
Intermittent periods of light
freezing drizzle will overspread
across much of the area. A
thin glaze to a tenth of an
inch of ice is possible. Light
snow is also expected across
northern portions of the area
through tonight. The
greatest accumulations, up
to a half inch, will be possible
across central Missouri.