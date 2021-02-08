Joplin Emergency Road Conditions Persist; Major Roadway Maps and Apps; Cancellations and Crashes

JOPLIN AREA — You can see cancellations anytime on our news tab at Four States Home Page. See the yellow banner at the top of any page. Our news tab home page is available by clicking here.

MO-59 SOUTH OF DIAMOND IN NEWTON COUNTY.

ICY CONDITIONS PERSIST EVEN ON MAJOR ROADS; ROLLOVER CRASH — NEWTON COUNTY — Crash occurred just before 6:00 PM. Everyone got out of the car on their own power. Vehicle landed in the driveway of. Residence on MO-59 just North of Foliage.

THIS JUST IN: Eagles, classes are canceled for February 9th, 2021 due to icy conditions the day will be made up on May 26th. Stay safe!” JOPLIN R-8