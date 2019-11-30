Joplin Eagles send-off to state; How can you watch or listen to the game

Kick-off is 3:00 PM in Columbia there are a few ways you can watch or listen besides keep up to date on KODE/KSN & Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Eagles send-off to state football final was early but the players can get some more zzz’s ok the way to the game.

KICK-OFF is 3:00 PM in Columbia at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

This game is 36 years in the making, and your UNDEFEATED EAGLES have worked very hard to get here! Bring your cowbells, make some noise, and enjoy the game! It’s the last game of the 2019 season…let’s bring home an EAGLE VICTORY! Joplin Eagles Booster Club

State football is this weekend for 8-Man and Class 6, 11-Man! We are excited to offer streaming services! Can't make it? Go to MSHSAA.tv to stream for a small fee! @MshsaaTV Posted by Missouri State High School Activities Association on Wednesday, November 27, 2019