Joplin Eagles send-off to state; How can you watch or listen to the game

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Eagles send-off to state football final was early but the players can get some more zzz’s ok the way to the game.
KICK-OFF is 3:00 PM in Columbia at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
- KSN 16 Sports, KODE 12 Sports & Joplin News First for video clips and social media updates.
- MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Athletic Association) will be live-streaming the game for a $15 fee. CLICK HERE to access their site and pay online. Scroll below for their facebook page.
- Fox Sports Joplin & SE Kansas will have live radio coverage 101.3 FM on your radio.
This game is 36 years in the making, and your UNDEFEATED EAGLES have worked very hard to get here! Bring your cowbells, make some noise, and enjoy the game! It’s the last game of the 2019 season…let’s bring home an EAGLE VICTORY!
Joplin Eagles Booster Club
