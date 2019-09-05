Joplin Eagles Jersey Fundraiser, Proceeds to Benefit Family of Late Student

Donations can be made online, by mail or in person

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — A jersey that was signed by the 2019 Joplin Eagles team was to be auctioned off at an upcoming golf tournament.

But now it’s being used as a fundraiser. “All of the money raised will go to the family of Kadin Roberts-Day. The jersey will be returned to the Joplin High School,” Melissa Glades, The Glades Law Firm

You can see the upper right of the photo on the sleeve is where the late Kadin Roberts-Day signed. And on the lower left, his twin brother signed, Kaian Roberts-Day.

You can also make donations by mail or in person. Scroll down for details.

JEFF WAGNER “WAGS” MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

“We are saddened to learn that a member of the Joplin Eagles football team, Kadin Roberts-Day, #63 passed away tonight. Please keep this young man’s family, friends and teammates in your prayers. We, on the Wags Committee, feel this jersey holds a special meaning for the 2019 Joplin Team and feel the proceeds of their jersey in the “Wags Memorial Rival Auction” should go to his family and the jersey should be returned to Joplin. Donations for the family can be dropped off at The Glades Law Firm, 1120 SE Murphy Blvd. Joplin, or online through Venmo, user name: wags-memorial Please note on memo that the proceeds are for Joplin if making online donation. #PrayersforJoplin Wags Committee

[NOTE: Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal. Venmo account holders can transfer funds to others via a mobile phone app.]

