Joplin Collector’s Expo promises nerdy goodness

JOPLIN, Mo. — The second year for the Joplin Collector’s Expo at Cecil Floyd Elementary looks to be more of the same from last year? But even more!

“We will have 70+ vendors full of lots of nerdy goodness! Sports Cards, Toys, Comic Books, Cosplay, Comic Book Creators, Custom Clothing, Video Games, Funko Pops, and much more!”

This year happens to fall on the big weekend before Halloween but you are always encouraged to Cosplay. Categories for prizes in two categories

COSPLAY DETAILS

10A – 2P Cosplay sign up

2p – 3 p Pre-Judging

4p Cosplay Contest begins

KIDS 12 and under

ADULTS 13 and up

Adults $5 and kids 16 and under are FREE.

CLICK HERE to visit the Joplin Collector’s Expo facebook page.

CLICK HERE for the event page, including the map!