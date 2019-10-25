Joplin Collector’s Expo promises nerdy goodness

JOPLIN, Mo. — The second year for the Joplin Collector’s Expo at Cecil Floyd Elementary looks to be more of the same from last year? But even more!
“We will have 70+ vendors full of lots of nerdy goodness! Sports Cards, Toys, Comic Books, Cosplay, Comic Book Creators, Custom Clothing, Video Games, Funko Pops, and much more!”
This year happens to fall on the big weekend before Halloween but you are always encouraged to Cosplay. Categories for prizes in two categories
- COSPLAY DETAILS
- 10A – 2P Cosplay sign up
- 2p – 3 p Pre-Judging
- 4p Cosplay Contest begins
- KIDS 12 and under
- ADULTS 13 and up
Adults $5 and kids 16 and under are FREE.
