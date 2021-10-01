Joplin Collector’s Expo, “it’s all the nerdy goodness…”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday Cecil Floyd Elementary, 2201 W. 24th, is the Joplin Collectors Expo 2021. Rain or shine. Founder Josh Miller says, “it’s all the nerdy goodness that you’ve been wanting to see since you were a baby!”

Saturday only, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

16 and under FREE

$5 Admission

Special guest this year is Silver Power Ranger, Justin Nimmo. “Justin Nimmo is known for his roles in Pleasantville, American Indian Graffiti: This Thing Life, Dude, Where is my car?, Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Justin has also been known to do Look-A-Like work as Brad Pitt. Best known to fans as Zhane the original silver power ranger from SABAN’s ‘POWER RANGER: IN SPACE’.” — IMDB

50+ Vendors

Missouri Robot Fights

Super Smash Bros Tournament

Cosplay Contest

