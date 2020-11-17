City of Joplin discussing changing trash service for residents; Republic Waste have held contract since 2004

JOPLIN, Mo. — In July city staff brought to the council the call for companies to bid for residential trash and curbside pickup for the 17,500 residents. And 6,000 recycling customers.

Currently Republic Waste have been the city trash service since 2004 according to Public Works Asst. Dir., Lynden Lawson.

The city staff recommends a change of service to WCA, based on a savings to residents. According to the process they go with the lowest bid.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-176

AN ORDINANCE approving an agreement with Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC. (WCA) to provide curbside trash and recycling pick-up for single-family and duplex residential living units and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

FIRST TWO YEARS OF WCA CONTRACT

$11.93 for trash cart and one additional.

$5.25 for recycling.

$5.00 for additional cart (3rd).

After the first two years they can adjust rates within contract parameters.

THREE BIDS OUTLINED

Image from Public Works Asst. Dir. Presentation to Joplin City Council. Screenshot from Joplin News First live! broadcast.

The main differences are as follows:

48¢ cheaper for WCA the first two years. (@17,500 residents)

If you use a 3rd bin? You will be charged $5 additional by WCA. Currently bins are unlimited with Republic.

30¢ more money if you do curbside recycling. (@6,000 residents).

Monday night was the first reading to the council. The contract must be awarded by January 1, 2021. The new contract will begin April 1, 2021 and will run five years.