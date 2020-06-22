Joplin city ordinance: to mask? or not to mask?

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020, 6:00 PM, a special session of the Joplin City Council has been scheduled to discuss if there should be an ordinance put in place requiring people to wear masks in public. In the Monday morning city of Joplin update Mayor Ryan Stanley addressed numerous questions.

This is the general diaglogue from those unseen in the audience and Mayor Stanley from our KSN-16 & KODE-12 cameras:

The question: is the meeting on Wednesday and what is it going to entail? The primary discussion is going to be should we adopt a face mask ordinance and what would that look like? We know that some municipalities like Fayetteville have gone that direction. And so I know there are some differing opinions within council so we are going to have a public discussion on how to handle that.

The question: is how do we regulate that? Do we use street tickets, do we regulate the institution and hold them accountable. So the question is how does that look like? How does that impact different businesses. How does that impact the public.

What am I hearing from the the community and whether people want face masks? Half of the emails I get are saying why haven’t we moved this direction already? And then half the emails are saying how could you even consider it? It is really divided on what the community wants.

The question is: availability of proper masks and how do you make sure and so forth. We are getting into the complexity of the conversation. I know in my family we have been grabbing masks and aquiring them. And at the same time to assume the public has that would be not accurate. So this is all part of the discussion that will be coming on Wednesday. Some council members will be really, why haven’t we moved this direction already? And some will be saying I can’t believe we are discussing it. I think we will have a broad diversified opinion of thought and that’s why you have nine of us to help make good decisions.

The question is: will we we hear from the health director on this. We have great confidence in Dan Pekarek and in his staff and we will rely heavily on the information they are bringing us. At the same time this is a classic dilemna. The right answer is not just a blatant black and white answer. So we will roll up our sleeves and dig into it and have great confidence whatever comes out of it will be in the best interest of the city.