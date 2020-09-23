Joplin City Council work session: Compensation proposal discussion

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a special budget work session for the Joplin City Council, September 23, 2020. Joplin News First followers can follow along by downloading the agenda below as a PDF or viewing it on their browser.

This evening the Compensation proposal discussion continues regarding the not-yet-approved budget.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.