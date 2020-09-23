Joplin City Council work session: Compensation proposal discussion

A special budget work session for the Joplin City Council, September 23, 2020.

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a special budget work session for the Joplin City Council, September 23, 2020. Joplin News First followers can follow along by downloading the agenda below as a PDF or viewing it on their browser.

This evening the Compensation proposal discussion continues regarding the not-yet-approved budget.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
5:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS
602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing
requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

CITY OF JOPLIN SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 AGENDA

