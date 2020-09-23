Joplin City Council work session: Compensation proposal discussion

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a special budget work session for the Joplin City Council, September 23, 2020. Joplin News First followers can follow along by downloading the agenda below as a PDF or viewing it on their browser.
This evening the Compensation proposal discussion continues regarding the not-yet-approved budget.
JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
5:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS
602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI
This meeting can be viewed via livestream atCITY OF JOPLIN SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 AGENDA
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing
requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.