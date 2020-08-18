Joplin City Council votes to drop mask mandate an hour before it expires

by: Shannon Becker

“I’d like to make a motion where we strongly urge our citizens to wear masks in public, but that we drop the mandate.”

Gary Shaw, Fmr. Mayor, Zone 1

That motion passed with a 5-4 margin. With that vote about 10:50 PM it ended the mask mandate about an hour before it was set to expire. The marathon meeting continued over the 5 hour mark.

Then after a short discussion it was voted 8-1 that the city move forward, lifting most capacity restrictions skipping ahead to the Phase 4 of the reopening plan.

The meeting began on time at 6:00 PM with the scheduled 9 speakers on the agenda but had blossomed to 22 by the time the meeting was starting. They were for and against the mask mandate however the annual budget had to be approved first which was no easy task. The mask speakers were asked to wait until last if possible.

JOPLIN FACE COVERING ORDINANCE

FACE COVERINGS: ORDINANCE NO. 2020-101 AMENDED COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-004

