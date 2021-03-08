Joplin City Council Special Work Session: Ewert Park Proposal / Discussion and Action Plans for City Departments

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a special session of the Joplin City Council in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Ewert Park Renovation and Design. Budget costs and discussion.
  • Action Plans Continue Being Presented for Different Departments.
AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION MARCH 8, 2021

  1. Review Of Ewert Park Improvement Plans — EWERT PARK PRESENTATION MARCH 8 2021.PDF
  2. Continuation Of Action Plan Presentations — 2021 ACTION PLAN PRESENTATION.PDFACTION PLANS PACKET.PDF
  3. Discussion Of Vision Implementation — 2021 VISION IMPLEMENTATION 2-8-21.PDF

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

