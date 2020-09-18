Joplin City Council Special Meeting: Compensation study

JOPLIN, Mo. — This past Monday, September 14, 2020 we missed airing the Special Meeting of the Joplin City Council in real-time so Friday evening is a recorded make-up facebook event. Joplin News First followers can follow along by downloading the agenda below as a PDF or viewing it on their browser.

Mayor Ryan Stanley is not present at the meeting. It is voted as an excused absence. Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez chairs the meeting.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

During the meeting the Council will discuss an emergency clause to accept an agreement between the City of Joplin and the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for reconstruction of the runway at Joplin Regional Airport.

Additionally a work session follows where a Compensation/Salary Study is presented to Council with discussion.