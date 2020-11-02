Joplin City Council regularly scheduled meeting, November 2, 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

ON THE AGENDA:

(highlights only, see full agenda) Demolition of structures: 1401 Iowa Ave, 811 W. 2nd St., 1402 W. 4TH St.,

AN ORDINANCE adopting and establishing pay rates for certain Unclassified Council Employees.

AN ORDINANCE approving a Purchase Order to be issued to Superion to cover the annual support payment for the Public Safety and Financial software and related systems as budgeted in the Annual Budget of the City of Joplin for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as adopted by Ordinance 2020-156 on October 19, 2020.

AN ORDINANCE amending Chapter 86, Parks and Recreation, Article III, Tri-State Mineral Museum, by repealing Article III, Tri-State Mineral Museum and enacting a new Article III, Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum.

