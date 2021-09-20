Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, Sept. 20, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents and images that will be shown on screen in the council chambers.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Chief Mark Cannon speaks on guidelines for Fire Dept. warming centers.

Fire Dept Resource Allocation Study presented.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time.

Joplin Fire Chief Mark Cannon presents guidelines for winter warming stations. Also the months-long study of the Joplin Fire Dept Resource Allocation Study is presented. Next year Joplin Fire Station 7 is looking to be built.

