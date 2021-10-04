Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, October 4, 2021; Joplin Fire station #7 location and architect choice

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents and images that will be shown on screen in the council chambers.  

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • FIRE STATION #7: Joplin Fire and city staff submit choice for architectural firm.
  • Joplin Fire seeking questions and comments regarding location: 30th and Jaguar.
  • City Council debates architect firm choice.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

