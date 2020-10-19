Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, October 19, 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

ON THE AGENDA : (highlights only, see full agenda)

: (highlights only, see full agenda) A RESOLUTION supporting the construction of Memorial Hills II, a senior residential community.

Demolition of a structure: 1012 Central Ave.

AN ORDINANCE providing for the Fire Department Budget of the City of Joplin for the period from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021.

AN ORDINANCE adopting a new step pay plan by reference the City Salary Administration Plan; establishing the annual salary of certain Classified and Unclassified positions and Part-Time/Seasonal positions for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

AN ORDINANCE adopting a new step pay plan by reference the City Salary Administration Plan for the Fire Department; establishing the annual salary of certain Classified and Unclassified positions for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

AN ORDINANCE approving a Lease Agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Parkwood Tournament, LLC. to lease various parks facilities; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Lease Agreement by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.