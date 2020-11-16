Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, November 16, 2020

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

LIVE! VIDEO FROM OUR JOPLIN NEWS FIRST FACEBOOK PAGE.
NOV-16-JOPLIN-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDA-PDFDownload

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020
JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS
602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing
requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

CITY OF JOPLIN POSTED NOVEMBER 12, 2020 NOON (AGENDA ALWAYS POSTED EARLY TO MEET STANDARDS OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First