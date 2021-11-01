Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, Nov. 1, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Held every other Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Joplin City Hall in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents and images that will be shown on screen in the council chambers.  We have provided our FB LIVE! feed also in this article after it airs live.

11012021-JOPLIN-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDADownload

Follow along with the meeting agenda provided here at this link.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

Here are two images which speak on the USE TAX which is in front of voters Tuesday, Nov. 2. It is not a new tax, say supporters. . We have provided a link here to the action plans/strategic priorities.

