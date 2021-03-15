Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, March 15, 2021

by: Shannon Becker

NOTE: WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE TECHNICAL DIFFICULTY AIRING TONIGHT’S MEETING. THERE WAS AN ISSUE WITH THE MEDIA LINK PROVIDED FOR BROADCAST. IF THEY CAN GET IT REPAIRED, WE WILL JOIN IN-PROGRESS. IF NOT WE WILL TRY AND BROADCAST IT WHEN AVAILABLE.

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a special session of the Joplin City Council in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

03152021-JOPLIN-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDADownload
CITY OF JOPLIN POSSIBLE ADOPTION OF NEW BRANDING

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia  

