Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, March 1, 2021; Occupancy limits regarding COVID-19; Council votes Yes to Eliminate Restaurant and Church Social Distance Requirements

JUST IN: Shortly after 6:30 PM a discussion and vote is held to remove social distancing requirements for restaurants and places of worship. 6-3. Vote is in favor to lift the requirements.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Tearing down of two properties, one on Iowa and one on Jackson.

Occupancy discussion regarding COVID-19 and the city recovery plan.

Approving the job description for Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Coordinator.

Construction of the Senior Center-Meals on Wheels Zone Improvement Project.

