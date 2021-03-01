Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, March 1, 2021; Occupancy limits regarding COVID-19; Council votes Yes to Eliminate Restaurant and Church Social Distance Requirements

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Meetings are held on regular schedule every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

JUST IN: Shortly after 6:30 PM a discussion and vote is held to remove social distancing requirements for restaurants and places of worship. 6-3. Vote is in favor to lift the requirements.

JUST IN: Shortly after 6:30 PM a discussion and vote is held to remove social distancing requirements for restaurants and places of worship. 6-3. Vote is in favor to lift the requirements.

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Tearing down of two properties, one on Iowa and one on Jackson.
  • Occupancy discussion regarding COVID-19 and the city recovery plan.
  • Approving the job description for Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Coordinator.
  • Construction of the Senior Center-Meals on Wheels Zone Improvement Project.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

JOPLIN-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDA-MARCH-1-2021Download

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO LIFT COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCE RESTRICTIONS FOR CHURCHES AND RESTAURANTS — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Mask Ordinance was allowed to expire on Sunday night and now less than 24 hours later they unanimously vote to eliminate outdoor limits of 250 people. And in a vote of 6-3 they lift restrictions of social distancing for restaurants and churches. The article and full video of the meeting is on our news tab at FSHP. #joplincitycouncil #joplinmo #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #ksn16 #kode12 #fourstateshomepage #ozarksfirst @kolr10news @knwanews @ksnf16 @ksnttv @fox2now @kfortv4 TROUT SEASON OPENER IN NEOSHO ON HICKORY CREEK — NEOSHO, Mo. — It was before school and Matt had time to catch some Rainbow Trout with his dad at Morse Park during the first day of the catch-and-keep season opener. The fish are stocked periodically. “You can see them in the water!” another fisherman named Matt exclaimed. You need a Mo. Fishing License and a Trout Tag to fish in Hickory Creek. Click to our article on FSHP. All the links and information is there. 📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #morsepark #neoshomo #troutfishing #modepartmentofconservation #hickorycreek #ksn16 #kode12 #gmfs #shannbecker #joplinnewsfirst #neoshomissouri ROARING RIVER STATE PARK — MARCH 1, 6:30 AM, THE BEGINNING OF CATCH-AND-KEEP TROUT FISHING IN THE STATE OF MISSOURI — ROARING RIVER STATE PARK (Eagle Rock, Mo.) — Barry County welcomes nearly 1/2 million visitors a year to Roaring River State Park. And the day it seems they all want to stand along the bank together is always March 1. You need a Mo Fishing License and a Trout Stamp. Click to our article and the links and all your questions are answered. Image courtesy Noah Whitehead. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #ozarksfirst #nwahomepage #missouridepartmentofconservation #modeptofconservation #roaringriverstatepark #roaringriver #troutseason ROARING RIVER STATE PARK — MARCH 1, 6:30 AM, THE BEGINNING OF CATCH-AND-KEEP TROUT FISHING IN THE STATE OF MISSOURI — ROARING RIVER STATE PARK (Eagle Rock, Mo.) — Barry County welcomes nearly 1/2 million visitors a year to Roaring River State Park. And the day it seems they all want to stand along the bank together is always March 1. You need a Mo Fishing License and a Trout Stamp. Click to our article and the links and all your questions are answered. Image courtesy Noah Whitehead. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #ozarksfirst #nwahomepage #missouridepartmentofconservation #modeptofconservation #roaringriverstatepark #roaringriver #troutseason BIG SPRING PARK — ONE OF OUR FAVORITE PLACES — NEOSHO, Mo. — March 1 and a Crisp 33°. Soaking it all in at one of our favorite places in the Joplin area. Thank you Neosho. #bigspringparkneoshomo #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker #neoshomo #newtoncomo #neoshochamber #neoshomissouri #neoshowildcats ROAD CLOSURE — NORTH LONE ELM AT FIR ROAD — CONTINUES FROM FRIDAY’S GAS INCIDENT WHERE A SOUTHERN STAR GAS COMPANY WORKER WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Just a reminder that N Lone Elm Road is still currently closed. Will keep you updated when road is back open. Sorry for any inconvenience.” SATURDAY MORNING 19-YO KASSIDY MCGINNIS WAS BOOKED INTO THE MAYES COUNTY JAIL — PRYOR, Okla. — MCGINNIS, KASSIDY TULSA MAN ON METH LEADS MISSOURI POLICE IN PURSUIT — SPEEDS UP TO 115 IN A STOLEN MINIVAN — LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Monday we happened to be in Sarcoxie and captured a police pursuit on I-44 eastbound. Trooper Samuel Carpenter of Troop D tells us, “Vehicle was suspected in a leaving the scene crash. Our Trooper met it at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles on the shoulder, and initiated a pursuit. It traveled north on 59 to I44 and then east. Multiple agencies assisted in setting up spikes to slow the vehicle. After hitting multiple sets of spikes, the driver lost control and crashed into the median cable. He was taken into custody and was found to be under the influence of drugs.” We caught them on video as they passed under the exit 29 bridge. It ended near 45 mile marker in Lawrence County. James Schweikhard, 46 is currently in the Lawrence County jail. Details on charges when you click @joplinnewsfirst then our profile bio link. #jlnews1st #shannbecker #mshptrooperd #mshptrooper #ksn16 #kode12 #fourstateshomepage #ozarksfirst #nwahomepage OUR PUBLIC POLL SHOWS 60/40, MAJORITY WANT THE MASK ORDINANCE TO EXPIRE — JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL HAD ALREADY DECIDED — EXPIRES AT 11:59 PM SUNDAY — CLICK @joplinnewsfirst to read the article on our news tab at #fshp #kode12 #ksn16 #joplinnewsfirst #fourstateshomepage
LIVE! JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING, MARCH 1, 2021 >>

LIVE! JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING, MARCH 1, 2021 >> CLICK https://bit.ly/2NPteEE • Council eliminates outdoor COVID-19 restrictions on groups of 250 people. • Council debates and eliminates restaurant and church COVID-19 restrictions. • Council votes to tear down two properties, Iowa and Jackson.

Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First