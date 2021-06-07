Joplin City Council, regular scheduled meeting June 7, 2021; Parking at Memorial Hall addressed, Approval of E. 32 Street Place TIF Redevelopment Plan…

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents. 

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Parking for Joplin Memorial Hall being addressed with Joplin R8 lot proposal… discussion.
  • Approving Redevelopment Project 1C of the 32nd Street Place Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and adopting Tax Increment Financing therein.

06072021-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDA-WITH-ACTIVE-LINKS

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

WASHINGTON DC — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, Missouri, killed during the Korean War, is now accounted for as his remains have been identified. https://www.instagram.com/p/CP0-BXfHUoU/ GMFS WEEKEND RECAP FOR MAY 8, 2021 — Watch Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. #gmfs THE LEGACY OF THE JOPLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT — 1882 — JOPLIN, Mo. — This hangs on the wall of Joplin Fire Station. 1. Remembering and honoring Joplin Fire Chiefs. Wednesday they will honor Ret. Harry Chief Guinn in services. Details are on our news tab at FSHP. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Use fingers to zoom photo. Family of four, only one survives boat crash; Kansas woman, two children killed in Neosho River boating crash — BURLINGTON, Kan. — (KSNT) – Three people are dead after a boating crash on the Neosho River near the Burlington City dam on Saturday night.  SLIDESHOW — Stolen vehicle rides guardrail, breaks off utility pole, plunges into steep ravine; Female driver flees scene, status unknown — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a one vehicle crash on Coyote Drive just north of I-44. 4X WORLD SERIES CHAMPION DARRYL STRAWBERRY AT FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Legacy Dinner 2021 — JOPLIN, Mo. — He’s an 8X All Star and has 4 World Series Champion rings. Daryl said his kids know him now only as a clean and sober father. People tell his kids your dad was the greatest baseball player! He said his kids reply and say, “no, my dad is a Preacher!” SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH OCCURRED JUST NORTH OF LOVES BUT SOUTH OF PAINTBALL RIDGE — Stolen vehicle rides guardrail, breaks off utility pole, plunges into steep ravine; Female driver flees scene, status unknown — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a one vehicle crash on Coyote Drive just north of I-44. Stolen vehicle rides guardrail, breaks off utility pole, plunges into steep ravine; Female driver flees scene, status unknown — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Sunday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a one vehicle crash on Coyote Drive just north of I-44.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First