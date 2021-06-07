Joplin City Council, regular scheduled meeting June 7, 2021; Parking at Memorial Hall addressed, Approval of E. 32 Street Place TIF Redevelopment Plan…

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Parking for Joplin Memorial Hall being addressed with Joplin R8 lot proposal… discussion.

Approving Redevelopment Project 1C of the 32nd Street Place Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and adopting Tax Increment Financing therein.

06072021-CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDA-WITH-ACTIVE-LINKS

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

