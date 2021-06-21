Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, June 21, 2021; Rentable Bird scooters in the city, Smart Pavement addresses council

Joplin News First
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents. 

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Proposal from BIRD scooters to bring the rentable electric scooters to Joplin.
  • Council will hear proposal from company regarding Smart Pavement.
  • Read more on the agenda.

062121 -CITY-COUNCIL-AGENDA-WITH-ACTIVE-LINKS

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING, JUNE 21, 2021 >> BIT.ly/3d0lt8o JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL HEAR A PROPOSAL FROM BIRD SCOOTERS, RENTABLE FROM AN APP. HOUSE FIRE IN CARTERVILLE — MUTUAL AID FROM THREE DEPARTMENTS — CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. Monday reported to 911 as flames from a garage, quickly spread through the roof. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. HOUSE FIRE IN CARTERVILLE — MUTUAL AID FROM THREE DEPARTMENTS — CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. Monday reported to 911 as flames from a garage, quickly spread through the roof. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. HOUSE FIRE IN CARTERVILLE — MUTUAL AID FROM THREE DEPARTMENTS — CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just after 6:15 a.m. Monday reported to 911 as flames from a garage, quickly spread through the roof. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage JOPLIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND BENEFIT — FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER — PORTION OF ALL SALES AT CRAZY DEBBIES, 3700 bl N. MAIN GOES TO THE KIDS — JOPLIN, Mo. — On sale now (outside Joplin city limits and in cool air conditioned building!) #joplineagles #eaglestrong @joplineaglesofficialpage Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage LA RUSSELL FEED STORE BURNS >> BIT.ly/34Kkzs4 • State Fire Marshal investigates. #AvillaFire assisted by Sarcoxie, Golden City, Jasper, Carthage & Stotts City. #joplinnewsfirst #KODE12 #KSN16 #shanbecker @kolr10kozl @KNWAFOX24 @ksnf16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First