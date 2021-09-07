Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for September 7, 2021; Numerous citizens speak regarding the Resolution creating the City of Joplin Commission for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents and images that will be shown on screen in the council chambers.  

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA SEPT 7 – WITH ACTIVE LINKSDownload
  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Group of citizens will request information from council regarding traffic around Joplin High School.
  • Group of citizens are requesting time regarding homeless situation.
  • Resolution creating the City of Joplin Commission for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Establishing the scope of duties, terms of service and membership.
  • Surplus properties are listed and then will go before council to begin the process of opening them for sale to the public.

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTia1j1sMDk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CTiY1uvMnhl/ WHEN NEWS IS HAPPENING … THE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST ROCKET🚀CAT WILL BE THERE! #rocketcat #newscat #joplinnewsfirst #JLNrocketcat Many people tell us about crashes or news events that we cannot approach due to traffic etc. And the twist is they don’t send us a pic or video. Odd. “I saw something really newsworthy! 😑” So we have developed the Joplin News First Rocket Cat. He will get the story for us, because he is strapped to a Rocket. We are fans of @modot_southwest social media posts! Wasn’t this the worst gum? But we sure loved it! — “MoDOT will be striping along these routes today: https://www.instagram.com/p/CThc9-erBay/ At news of longtime and beloved teacher death, Grove Schools virtual learning Tuesday, allowing staff to grieve sudden loss — GROVE, Okla. — The Grove School District is teaching classes online Tuesday, September 7, at news of the sudden loss of longtime teacher, Lisa Lovelady. CHURCH THEFT: Individuals caught on camera, Barry County Sheriff’s office seeking help to identify those involved >> BIT.ly/3A4i2Hr CHURCH THEFT: Individuals caught on camera, Barry County Sheriff’s office seeking help to identify those involved >> BIT.ly/3A4i2Hr https://www.instagram.com/p/CTf3waDMNYe/

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP.  Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First