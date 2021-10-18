Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for October 18, 2021; Use Tax explained, it’s not a new tax

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meeting on the 5th floor of the Joplin City Hall begins at 6 p.m.

This evening the USE TAX was a major topic with it coming up for vote soon. It is not a new tax. Also City Manager, Nick Edwards, spoke on the Joplin Action Plans. We have provided a link here to the action plans/strategic priorities.

Follow along with the agenda provided here at this link.







CLICK PAGE TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.