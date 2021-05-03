Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for May 3, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular meeting of the Joplin City Council in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

05032021-JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL AGENDADownload

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER.

LIVE! JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING, MAY 3, 2021 >>

LIVE! JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING, MAY 3, 2021 >> BIT.ly/3ePn2Gq • Joplin Chamber of Commerce quarterly update from Toby Teeter, President. • Click the bit link to view the agenda and follow along.

Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, May 3, 2021

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

This meeting can be viewed via livestream by clicking here.

