Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for May 17, 2021; Approval of the Action Plans; Election before the people a bond issue of Memorial Hall and Former Library Renovation

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Approval of City Action Plans as laid forth these past weeks and months.

Should the city extend a sales tax of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (1%) for a period of ten (10) years for the purpose of funding stormwater control and local parks. Placing it on the upcoming August 3 ballot.

Election in the city to authorize general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate and improve the former downtown Library Building in the City.

Election in the City of Joplin, Missouri to authorize general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate, expand, and improve Memorial Hall in the City, and to improve related parking.

