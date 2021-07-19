Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for July 19, 2021; Widening of 32nd from Schifferdecker to Central City, citizen concerns of Ewert Park lighting and questioning why the city prays

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents. 

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • Improving lighting at Ewert Skate Park will be a topic from a citizen.
  • Widening of 32nd street from Central City Road to Schifferdecker.
  • Why does the city council pray before every meeting? Topic from a citizen.
To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

