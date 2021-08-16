Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for August 16, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

More discussion on Smart Pavement and Bird Scooters.

Approval of funds to tear down of two separate properties at 15th and Connor and 223 Galena. (see photos below).



