Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for August 16, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents. 

08162021 Joplin City Council Agenda – WITH ACTIVE LINKSDownload
  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • More discussion on Smart Pavement and Bird Scooters.
  • Approval of funds to tear down of two separate properties at 15th and Connor and 223 Galena. (see photos below).

To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

