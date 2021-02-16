Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, February 16, 2021: Third Thursday update, Olivia Apartment Renovation, Rezoning Properties

JOPLIN, Mo. — The meeting is delayed one day to Tuesday due to the Presidents Day Holiday observed on Monday. Meetings are held on regular schedule every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Approval of $250,000 to Colorado company who wants to renovate the Olivia Apartments.

Lori Haun of the Downtown Joplin Alliance will give an update (Third Thursday!)

Joplin High School Student Council activities update.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021

JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS

602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI This meeting can be viewed via livestream at

http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45. CITY OF JOPLIN POSTED Feb 11, 2021 2:43 PM (AGENDA ALWAYS POSTED EARLY TO MEET STANDARDS OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE.)

FOLLOW ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA. SEE NEWS WHEN YOU SURF.