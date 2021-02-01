Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, February 1, 2021; Tin Cup Trail moves forward, Final Plat of Thawakle Subdivision seeks approval, Demolition of West 6th House

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is the regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Meetings are held on regular schedule every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Approval of fees for demolition of unsafe residential structure at 823 West 6th.

Tin Cup Trail is being blazed near Freeman Hospital, traveling south from 32nd towards Shoal Creek. Seeking approval to apply for state funding to pay for trail.

Thawakle Subdivision, 3017 West 26th, is part of the Glenwood Neighborhood Addition and seeking approval for the Final Plat plan.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER.

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2021

JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS

602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI This meeting can be viewed via livestream at

CITY OF JOPLIN POSTED JANUARY 28, 2021

