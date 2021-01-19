Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, delayed Monday to Tuesday noting MLK Jr. Holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is delayed to Tuesday of the week since Monday was Martin Luther King Jr National Holiday. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.
To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.
JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2021 (delayed one day from MLK JR DAY)
JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS
602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI
This meeting can be viewed via livestream atCITY OF JOPLIN POSTED JANUARY 18, 2021 08:30 AM (AGENDA ALWAYS POSTED EARLY TO MEET STANDARDS OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE.)
http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing
requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.