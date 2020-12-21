Joplin City Council Regular Scheduled Meeting, December 21, 2020

Toby Teeter, President of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce sharing the Quarterly Economic Development Update before the Joplin City Council, December 21, 2020.

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

HIGHLIGHTS ON THE AGENDA:

Quarterly Economic Development Update From Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter . Launch of new website FLY JOPLIN and pushing the hashtag #flyjoplin where you can compare prices between other regional airports.

Update from the Joplin Health Department Director Ryan Talken. Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek spoke instead this evening.

spoke instead this evening. Lynn Onstot Updates the Joplin City Council and the Public regarding Christmas Tree drop off after Christmas. Place them without any decorations at the signs located at one of 3 locations. 1) Parking lot at Humphries Park, Royal Heights Neighborhood 2) South Jackson at McEndoe Park, the SW Parking Lot, near low water walking bridge 3) Public Works Center 1301 West 2nd, near North Middle School.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-613 – AN ORDINANCE approving the applications of Ozark Christian College for marketing their 2021 Conference Series; Active Lifestyles' Joplin Memorial Run; Rufus Racing LLC for the Summer Roundup Triathlon; Elevate the Chains, for their Moving the Chains football clinic and games; JOMO Pride Inc., for JOMO Pride; Four State Trucks, for Guilty by Association; and Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce for the 24 Annual Bluegrass Festival for utilization of FY21 Festivals and Celebrations support pursuant to Ordinance No. 2000-148, as authorized by the voters on November 7, 2000; authorizing the City Manager to execute appropriate agreements with each such organization for the utilization of such funds.

– AN ORDINANCE approving the applications of Ozark Christian College for marketing their 2021 Conference Series; Active Lifestyles’ Joplin Memorial Run; Rufus Racing LLC for the Summer Roundup Triathlon; Elevate the Chains, for their Moving the Chains football clinic and games; JOMO Pride Inc., for JOMO Pride; Four State Trucks, for Guilty by Association; and Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce for the 24 Annual Bluegrass Festival for utilization of FY21 Festivals and Celebrations support pursuant to Ordinance No. 2000-148, as authorized by the voters on November 7, 2000; authorizing the City Manager to execute appropriate agreements with each such organization for the utilization of such funds. COUNCIL BILL NO.2020-507 – AN ORDINANCE approving a Tax Increment Financing Funding Agreement by and between Woodsonia Joplin, LLC., a Nebraska limited liability company, and the City of Joplin, Missouri; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO.2020-507 – AN ORDINANCE approving a Tax Increment Financing Funding Agreement by and between Woodsonia Joplin, LLC., a Nebraska limited liability company, and the City of Joplin, Missouri; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020

JOPLIN CITY HALL 5th FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS

602 S. MAIN STREET, JOPLIN, MISSOURI This meeting can be viewed via livestream at

