Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting, August 2, 2021; Bird Scooter discussion, Smart Pavement, Former Mayor Mike Seibert speaks on Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting of the Joplin City Council. Normally held every other Monday evening at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor.  CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents. 

  • HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
  • BIRD scooters to bring the rentable electric scooters to Joplin. Contract continued discussion.
  • Smart Pavement continued discussion and possible contract.
  • Presentation from former Mayor Mike Seibert, Citizens Committee Chair, on the Parks & Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

