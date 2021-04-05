Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting April 5, 2021

Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is a regular meeting of the Joplin City Council in the Council Chambers on the 5th Floor. CLICK HERE to view the agenda on a link. Or click below to follow along by PDF with active links to documents.

CITY-COUNCIL-APRIL-5-2021-AGENDADownload
CITY OF JOPLIN POSSIBLE ADOPTION OF NEW BRANDING PRESENTED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MARCH. NOT ADOPTED YET.

To view all upcoming and past agendas, click here for the city of Joplin AGENDA CENTER. To access the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive, click here. You can view this video or any past video on your own time. We air these meetings as a courtesy so as many as possible can participate in local city government.

This meeting can be viewed via livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia  

