Joplin City Council regular meeting, September 8

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council regularly scheduled meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday yesterday.
CLICK HERE for the agenda from the City of Joplin, posted online in advance on the city of Joplin website. “This meeting can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.”