This meeting can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems ncluding Sparklight in Joplin; or livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia. In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 43.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meeting in regular chambers beginning at 6:00 PM on July 6.