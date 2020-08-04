Joplin City Council regular meeting, August 3

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is just another platform you can view the Joplin City Council, the original and archive feeds are hosted on the City of Joplin website. View the agenda in full here. Or scroll below for an edited version.
This meeting can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.
AMENDED AGENDA, AUGUST 3, 2020 (for posting on our page some items omitted for ease of reading. You can view the full agenda from the city site by clicking here.)
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-268
AN ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 2004-256, passed by the Council of the City of
Joplin, Missouri, November 15, 2004, by removing from District R-1 and including in District R-2 property located 902 W. 26th St., City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.
3. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-269
AN ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 2004-256, passed by the Council of the City of
Joplin, Missouri, November 15, 2004, by removing from District R-1 and including in District R-2 property as described below and located 2701 S. Virginia Avenue, City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.
8. Consent Agenda
Minutes Of The July 20, 2020 City Council Meeting.
9. Resolutions
10. Ordinances – Emergency
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-147
AN ORDINANCE approving an agreement and work authorization with Olsson in the not to exceed amount of Three Hundred Twenty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-One and 00/100 Dollars ($323,961.00) for professional engineering consulting services for the update of the City of Joplin’s Storm Water Masterplan; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-404
AN ORDINANCE approving an Agreement between the City of Joplin, Missouri, and Joplin Economic Housing Development Initiative that pertains to 2016, 2017, and 2018 HOME funds in the total amount not to exceed $459,900.00; authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute same on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-507
AN ORDINANCE approving a Tax Increment Financing Funding Agreement by and between Woodsonia Joplin, LLC., a Nebraska limited liability company, and the City of Joplin, Missouri; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:
4. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-518
AN ORDINANCE approving a Petition to Establish the 32nd Street Place Community Improvement District and creating the 32nd Street Place Community Improvement District; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:
11. Ordinances – First Reading
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-005
AN ORDINANCE re-adopting Chapter 2, Administration, of the Joplin City Code, Section 2-107, “Financial interest disclosure”, requiring certain officials and employees of the City of Joplin to file Financial Interest Disclosure Statements as described herein.Documents:
COUNCIL BILL 2020-141
AN ORDINANCE approving a pedestrian crossing license agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad Company, Inc, as it pertains to construction of sidewalk improvements on 3rd and 4th street related to the 4th and School Stormwater Project (TS0612); and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.Documents:
COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-149
AN ORDINANCE amending Chapter 118, Utilities, Article 2, Sewers and Sewage Disposal, Division 9, Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination.
COUNCIL BILL 2020-151
AN ORDINANCE approving a Work Authorization AMA-OC20-016 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates in the not to exceed amount of Eighty-One Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($81,500.00) for professional engineering consulting services for the design of Murphy Boulevard and Lone Elm storm water improvements; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.Documents:
Ordinances – Second Reading And Third Reading
Unfinished Business
New Business
Set The Public Hearing Date For The FY2021 Proposed Budget For August 17, 2020.
Set The Public Hearing Date For The 2020-2021 Property Tax Rate For August 24, 2020.
Health Dept. Update/Discussion Of Covid-19 Recovery Plan.
News From Public Information Officer Lynn Onstot.
Anyone wishing to address the Council should step to the podium and state his/her name and address. If the matter is not a Public Hearing, a request to speak to the Council should be prepared prior to the meeting. Speaking time will be limited to five (5) minutes.
Sound enhancement units are available for hearing impaired customers who provide a form of identification as security, which will be returned to the customer upon the return of the unit.