Joplin City Council regular meeting, August 3

JOPLIN, Mo. — View the agenda in full here. Or scroll below for an edited version.

LIVE! Mayor Ryan Stanley is absent tonight. Leading the meeting is Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez

AMENDED AGENDA, AUGUST 3, 2020 (for posting on our page some items omitted for ease of reading. You can view the full agenda from the city site by clicking here.)

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-268

AN ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 2004-256, passed by the Council of the City of

Joplin, Missouri, November 15, 2004, by removing from District R-1 and including in District R-2 property located 902 W. 26th St., City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

3. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-269

AN ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 2004-256, passed by the Council of the City of

Joplin, Missouri, November 15, 2004, by removing from District R-1 and including in District R-2 property as described below and located 2701 S. Virginia Avenue, City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

8. Consent Agenda

Minutes Of The July 20, 2020 City Council Meeting.

9. Resolutions

10. Ordinances – Emergency

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-147

AN ORDINANCE approving an agreement and work authorization with Olsson in the not to exceed amount of Three Hundred Twenty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-One and 00/100 Dollars ($323,961.00) for professional engineering consulting services for the update of the City of Joplin’s Storm Water Masterplan; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-404

AN ORDINANCE approving an Agreement between the City of Joplin, Missouri, and Joplin Economic Housing Development Initiative that pertains to 2016, 2017, and 2018 HOME funds in the total amount not to exceed $459,900.00; authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute same on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-507

AN ORDINANCE approving a Tax Increment Financing Funding Agreement by and between Woodsonia Joplin, LLC., a Nebraska limited liability company, and the City of Joplin, Missouri; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:

4. COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-518

AN ORDINANCE approving a Petition to Establish the 32nd Street Place Community Improvement District and creating the 32nd Street Place Community Improvement District; and containing an emergency clause.Documents:

11. Ordinances – First Reading

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-005

AN ORDINANCE re-adopting Chapter 2, Administration, of the Joplin City Code, Section 2-107, “Financial interest disclosure”, requiring certain officials and employees of the City of Joplin to file Financial Interest Disclosure Statements as described herein.Documents:

COUNCIL BILL 2020-141

AN ORDINANCE approving a pedestrian crossing license agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad Company, Inc, as it pertains to construction of sidewalk improvements on 3rd and 4th street related to the 4th and School Stormwater Project (TS0612); and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.Documents:

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-149

AN ORDINANCE amending Chapter 118, Utilities, Article 2, Sewers and Sewage Disposal, Division 9, Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination.

COUNCIL BILL 2020-151

AN ORDINANCE approving a Work Authorization AMA-OC20-016 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates in the not to exceed amount of Eighty-One Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($81,500.00) for professional engineering consulting services for the design of Murphy Boulevard and Lone Elm storm water improvements; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.Documents:

Ordinances – Second Reading And Third Reading

Unfinished Business

New Business

Set The Public Hearing Date For The FY2021 Proposed Budget For August 17, 2020.

Set The Public Hearing Date For The 2020-2021 Property Tax Rate For August 24, 2020.

Health Dept. Update/Discussion Of Covid-19 Recovery Plan.

News From Public Information Officer Lynn Onstot.

