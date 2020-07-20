Joplin City Council regular meeting and agenda

CITY COUNCIL LIVE FEED

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meeting in regular session on July 20, 2020. You can download or view the PDF of the agenda with active hyperlinks by clicking below.

You can view past meetings of the Joplin City Council and Special Sessions by utilizing the City of Joplin Streaming Media Archive. CLICK HERE to access that page.

NOTE: This meeting can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia

In compliance with the social distancing requirement of six feet, the number of guests in the Council Chambers is limited to 45.

Joplin News First repeats the feed as a courtesy to allow access to the greatest amount of Joplin citizens to participate in the city government process.