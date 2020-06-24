Joplin City Council live! special session, considering Council Bill No. 2020-003, read proposed mask ordinance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Watch the Joplin City Council Special Session as they consider an ordinance requiring masks in public places.

VIEW THE BROADCAST HERE FROM OUR SOCIAL MEDIA VIA CITY OF JOPLIN

1 of 4

2 of 4

3 of 4

4 of 4 CLICK EACH PAGE TO ENLARGE THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-003 ORDINANCE NO

AN ORDINANCE to require persons to wear facemasks that cover the nostrils and mouth to help restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus, to establish reasonable exemptions, to set practical enforcement conditions; and containing an emergency clause.

WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020, the Mayor declared a civil emergency because of the threat COVID-19 poses to the public health; and

WHEREAS, the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been accelerating in the City of Joplin and in Jasper and Newton Counties; and

WHEREAS, one key transmission method for the COVID-19 virus is through respiratory droplets that people expel when they breathe, speak, cough, or sneeze. Moreover, people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus and be asymptomatic but still be contagious. People can also be infected and contagious 48 hours before developing symptoms when they are pre-symptomatic. Many people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and do not recognize they are infected and contagious, and they can unintentionally infect others; and

WHEREAS, numerous epidemiologists have insisted that widespread use of a face mask is necessary to prevent the more rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially when humans gather in groups, and thereby necessary for the safety and health of Joplin citizens, residents, and visitors; ETC (SEE DOWNLOAD DOCUMENT)