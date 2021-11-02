Joplin citizens vote on Proposition Action; “We ask all citizens to get informed.” Mayor Ryan Stanley

JOPLIN, Mo. — City of Joplin voters Tuesday, Nov. 2, will have an option to vote regarding: Proposition Action (also known as Use Tax). In essence allows the city to charge city sales tax for items purchased on the web. City leaders say the Use Tax if approved will be designated to the 2021 ACTION PLANS.

What is your on your specific ballot in Missouri? Click here.

“In an attempt to eliminate the unfair advantage enjoyed by out-of-state vendors over local vendors, shall the City of Joplin, Missouri impose a Local Use Tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently three and one eighth percent (3 1/8%), provided that if any local sales tax is repealed, reduced, or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be repealed, reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out of state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.” CITY OF JOPLIN, PROPOSITION ACTION

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley stated Monday evening at the close of the city council meeting regarding Proposition Action, “We ask all the voters #1 to get informed. #2 please vote your conscience. Please educate yourself and exercise your right to vote.”

Information from the city of Joplin provides details: “A use tax applies to purchases made from out-of-state vendors and shipped to a location in Joplin. It is applied to the same type of products subject to traditional sales tax. The difference is where the goods are purchased and shipped. If you purchase an item at a retail store in Joplin, you pay city sales tax. On the other hand, if you purchase an item through the internet or by catalog from an out-of-state business and have the item shipped to Joplin, then the use tax would apply. You would never pay both. It’s one or the other, depending on where the goods are purchased.’

City leaders say the Use Tax if approved will be designated to the 2021 ACTION PLANS. Following the Council’s goal setting, City staff worked with community partners to develop strategies with nearly 50 plans outlined in the 2021 Action Plans. Each of the plans fall under one of the goal areas identified during the City Council Workshop.

The 2021 Action Plans were originally presented to City Council in February for discussion. 2021 Action Plans were unanimously approved on May 10, 2021 to advance the community as stated in the Council Goals.

It’s not a new tax. Citizens already pay sales tax on items purchased in person. This will apply to the web. In these changing times many don’t shop traditional stores as often as years past. The Use Tax will be collected at the same rate as the current Sales Tax (3.125 percent). Revenues collected from the Use Tax will be used to improve the community by meeting the City Council goals through the 2021 Action Plans.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Here are polling locations mapped from city of Joplin website.

