Joplin Cancels School Monday; Joplin Emergency Road Conditions in Effect

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department have declared Emergency Road Conditions.

Joplin Schools release information for Monday, “School is canceled for Monday, February 8th due to icy conditions and it will be made up on May 25th. Stay safe and Go Chiefs!”

JPD DECLARE EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS IN EFFECT: Due to deteriorating road and driving conditions, the Joplin Police Department is officially going to Emergency Road Conditions. JPD has worked 5 vehicle crashes and currently have 8 crashes holding and are continuing to receive calls on additional crashes. During emergency road conditions officers will not be responding to non-injury crashes. Drivers will have to exchange information. We ask that everyone please stay off the road if at all possible. If you have to venture out, please drive with extreme caution.

SGT. Clay Collard of the Joplin Police Department tells us that if you don’t have to be out, do not get out.

“It looks like the roads are wet, but that is ice.” SGT Collard tells us.

Joplin Police are overwhelmed with traffic crashes currently.

5:15 PM – 4849 East 13th a METS ambulance responding to a medical call was rear ended.