Joplin Best Buy Burglary Similar to others across region

Joplin Police confirm and will be releasing more information later today

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department and other agencies across the midwest are searching for burglars who’ve broken into Best Buy stores. Gaining access through front doors or cutting holes in roofs to steal valuable merchandise.

Several electronics were stolen from Best Buy in Joplin, 3117, Turkey Creek Blvd. overnight Sun – Mon. Capt Nick Jimenez confirms with Joplin News First. He tells us a media release will be sent later in the day, Monday.

OTHER BEST BUY BURGLARIES

According to media reports in other towns Best Buy locations were burglarized including:

Fayetteville, AR, August 8

Tulsa, OK, August 9

Abilene, TX, August 13

Murfreesboro, TN

Brentwood, TN

Although details are unknown as of now what happened in Joplin. Other locations were reported to have tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen. In the range of 50,000 -$100,000 in value.

Burglaries were quick.

This is a story we will continue to follow. Watch for updates.

KNWA contributed to this report.