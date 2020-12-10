Joplin Bank Robbery; More images Released of Masked Man all in Black

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release more images Thursday of the Bank Robbery that occurred last Saturday, December 5 at noon. Two new images show the man outside Southwest Missouri Bank, 2530 N. Rangeline.

Eyewitnesses tell us the male fled on foot to a white Chrysler 300 to the west of the bank. It was parked behind a fence and wall. The vehicle traveled west on Zora to Florida. Then north to Chandler to Mt Hope Road.



NEWLY RELEASED HI RES IMAGES, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

UPDATE: Joplin Police Department release information now regarding a Bank Robbery we told you about over the weekend.

The Joplin Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in regard to a robbery investigation. On December 5th, 2020 at 12:00pm officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at Southwest Missouri Bank at 2530 N. Rangeline Road. The suspect, who was dressed in all black clothing, demanded money from employees at the bank and was witnessed fleeing the scene on foot to the west of the bank. With the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Officers attempted a K9 track but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. There were no injuries reported to any employees of the bank. Attached are surveillance video images of the suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the offender in these photographs, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131. CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS





USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. THE STORY WE TOLD YOU FIRST OVER THE WEEKEND. NOW IMAGES OF THE BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT AT SOUTHWEST MISSOURI BANK ON N RANGELINE AND ZORA.

ORIGINAL: JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department Capt William Davis confirms to Joplin News First that Southwest Missouri Bank on North Rangeline, was Robbed on Saturday just before closing time at Noon.

“Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 PM Joplin Police responded to a call of a Strong Armed Robbery at SMB, 2530 N Rangeline, Joplin. The suspect is a black male, traveled west from the bank. No one was injured. It’s currently under investigation.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS TO JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

Additionally Capt Davis told us the Robbery occurred inside.

LIVE! VIDEO OVER THE WEEKEND.

The Robbery occurred at same time we were broadcasting live in the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood at a residential structure fire, 1919 E 28th.

Here are some of our tipster messages:

“Lots of police out with K-9’s in Joplin at Zora and rangeline down to Zora and St Louis.” J.E.

“Do you know why there are 5 police cars at the bank at Zora and Rangeline and officers walking up and down Zora with police dogs?” M.L.

“Hey Shannon just drove by SMB at the corner of Rangeline and Zora. There is lots of police activity in the parking lot, and on down Zora at the corner of Florida. JPD and Jasper County sheriffs. Just an FYI.” M.V.

“Smb at Rangeline and Zora parking lot full of cops. They get robbed? Tis the season.” T.F.

The description available:

black male

black mask and sunglasses

black hat

black suit coat

black dress pants

eyewitnesses who saw him leaving bank property traveling west tell us the male also had a black backpack.

If anyone has any information you can contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency line, 417-623-3131. We anticipate more information from the Joplin Police Department on Monday. Watch for updates here on our Joplin News First tab at FSHP.

